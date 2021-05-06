Banano (BAN) Price Up 10.3% This Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $40.67 million and approximately $994,123.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00071369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083346 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.32 or 0.00272444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00204069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,449 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,970,327 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

