Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.23 EPS

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

NYSE:BBD traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,652,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.1356 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

