Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47 to $0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $473.1 million to $476.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.26 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.550 EPS.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $118.99 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a one year low of $97.01 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bandwidth from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.50.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,015.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

