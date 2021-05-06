Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.79

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as high as $7.35. Bankinter shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 1,199 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKNIY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Bankinter alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.