Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.06 Billion

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and approximately $601.98 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.84 or 0.00804985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00101785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,211.10 or 0.09024244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,816,441 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.