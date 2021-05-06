Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $89.42

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $89.42 and traded as high as $97.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $97.37, with a volume of 1,075 shares.

BAMXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.