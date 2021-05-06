Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 451 ($5.89).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 330.60 ($4.32) on Thursday. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 538.50 ($7.04). The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -57.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 341.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other Beazley news, insider Andrew Horton sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total value of £28,033.20 ($36,625.56). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total value of £46,029.60 ($60,137.97).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

