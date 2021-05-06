Beldex (BDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $59.64 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Beldex has a market cap of $59.64 million and approximately $260,868.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

