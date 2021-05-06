Belt Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Belt has a market capitalization of $121.56 million and $720,920.00 worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $67.36 or 0.00118736 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00073981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.11 or 0.00269865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.92 or 0.01126158 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00790216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,555.50 or 0.99685025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

