BetterBetting (BETR) Achieves Market Cap of $232.69 Million

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00084662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00062409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.41 or 0.00791464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00102042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,959.03 or 0.08891760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00047083 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BETR is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

