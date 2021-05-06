Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.84 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Longbow Research started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.37.

NASDAQ BYND traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.04. 4,647,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,737. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.53 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $113.26 and a 1-year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,570 shares of company stock worth $3,702,647 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

