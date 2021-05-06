Bezant (BZNT) Price Down 48.1% This Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 27.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $588.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bezant has traded down 48.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00084103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00065089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.65 or 0.00802753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00102857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,059.45 or 0.08952993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.