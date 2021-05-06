BHPCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.43 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.75 million and $3.43 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00073981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.11 or 0.00269865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.92 or 0.01126158 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00790216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,555.50 or 0.99685025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

