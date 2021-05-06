BIDR (BIDR) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One BIDR coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $34.89 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00074592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00270015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.19 or 0.01164002 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00030864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.57 or 0.00798689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,068.54 or 0.99609923 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

