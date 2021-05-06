Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Up 8% After Analyst Upgrade

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s share price rose 8% on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $26.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Big 5 Sporting Goods traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 39,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,039,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

In related news, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,514 shares in the company, valued at $456,794.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $345,299.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,658 shares of company stock worth $2,702,795 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $625.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

