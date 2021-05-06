BillionHappiness (BHC) Market Cap Hits $4.95 Million

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. One BillionHappiness coin can now be bought for $181.32 or 0.00325116 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BillionHappiness has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. BillionHappiness has a total market cap of $4.95 million and $115,605.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00014540 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BillionHappiness

BillionHappiness is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,327 coins. BillionHappiness’ official website is billionhappiness.com . BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

Buying and Selling BillionHappiness

