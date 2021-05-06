Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to announce earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Bio-Path reported earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21.

BPTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

BPTH stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.61. 110,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,057. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a market cap of $38.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

