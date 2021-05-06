Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $5.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $410.98. 221,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,526. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $444.83.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.20.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

