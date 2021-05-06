BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.60

May 6th, 2021


BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $2.65. BioCorRx shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 4,473 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

BioCorRx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BICX)

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

