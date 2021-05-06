BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.53 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 991,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $320.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDSI. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital cut their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.55.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.