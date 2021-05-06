Biomerica, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Biomerica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%.

BMRA stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $55.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of -0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

