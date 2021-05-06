BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.60

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and traded as low as $2.90. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 111,438 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $33.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) by 1,085.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

