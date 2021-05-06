BitCoal Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $40,461.48 and approximately $97.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.03 or 0.00785752 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004293 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

