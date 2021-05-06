Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42.78 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for $47.85 or 0.00082872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $888.81 million and $42.78 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,745.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.71 or 0.02474153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.68 or 0.00728506 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001759 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

