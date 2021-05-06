Bitcoin Cash Price Up 57.1% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $25.96 billion and $14.26 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 57.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $1,385.96 or 0.02485082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,771.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.99 or 0.00733344 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00073575 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001922 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003800 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,730,025 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

