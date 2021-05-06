Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $5.97 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 54.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $499.73 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 165.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $5.97 or 0.00010708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001201 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002056 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021258 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

