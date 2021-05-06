Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $66.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $100,192.63 and approximately $66.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00070976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00273062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.43 or 0.01148425 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.53 or 0.00734887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,635.01 or 0.99769173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

