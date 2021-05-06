BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Tops $4.72 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $28.71 million and approximately $13.29 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.72 or 0.00008410 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00073850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.57 or 0.00273585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $650.68 or 0.01159216 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.79 or 0.00779945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,043.51 or 0.99844045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.