Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Down 52.6% This Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $31,283.01 and approximately $3,865.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 52.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,687.59 or 1.00312060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.91 or 0.00196263 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

