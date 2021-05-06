Bitgesell Trading Down 20.2% This Week (BGL)

Bitgesell (CURRENCY:BGL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Bitgesell coin can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitgesell has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. Bitgesell has a total market cap of $431,088.03 and approximately $6,756.00 worth of Bitgesell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitgesell alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00073786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00269297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $653.87 or 0.01171785 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00030606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.99 or 0.00799248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,000.52 or 1.00356427 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitgesell Profile

Bitgesell’s total supply is 11,064,134 coins and its circulating supply is 10,807,649 coins. Bitgesell’s official Twitter account is @Bitgesell . Bitgesell’s official website is bitgesell.ca

Buying and Selling Bitgesell

