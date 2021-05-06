BitTorrent (BTT) Trading 16.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and $4.62 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020785 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00030022 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013753 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013914 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003882 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002095 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.