Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.80

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.80 and traded as high as C$3.96. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 24,424 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$230.68 million and a P/E ratio of -62.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.80.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$56.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.