BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.430-0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.35 million.BlackLine also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.43-0.46 EPS.

Shares of BL stock traded down $3.80 on Thursday, reaching $103.65. 767,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,144. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.12.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.18.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,542,430.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,093 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,362. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

