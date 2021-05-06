BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,770. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $848.60 million, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

