Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.69

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.69 and traded as high as $16.02. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 86,874 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
