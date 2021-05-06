Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.69

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.69 and traded as high as $16.02. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 86,874 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 32.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.