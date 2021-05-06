Blank Wallet Price Hits $1.20 on Top Exchanges (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $19.65 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002149 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00071811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.76 or 0.00270580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $645.79 or 0.01159025 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00030456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.20 or 0.00800806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,820.41 or 1.00183232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

