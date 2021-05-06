Blink Charging (BLNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.04 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

