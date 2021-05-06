Block-Logic Price Reaches $0.0276 on Top Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $633,119.08 and $253.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Block-Logic

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Coin Trading

