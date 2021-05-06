Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE BE traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $22.20. 212,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 223,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,980.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,726 shares of company stock worth $3,090,879 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

