Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $278.50

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.50 ($3.64) and traded as high as GBX 309 ($4.04). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 59,725 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 294.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 278.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The firm has a market cap of £244.83 million and a P/E ratio of 20.13.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

