BMO Capital Markets Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $230.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.37.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $239.11. The stock had a trading volume of 163,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.55. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $239.33. The company has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $878,514,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

