BMO Capital Markets Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $230.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.37.
NYSE CAT traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $239.11. The stock had a trading volume of 163,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.55. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $239.33. The company has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.
In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $878,514,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.
