BMO Capital Markets Increases Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to $20.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.50 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 133.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.96.

Shares of EQX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 104,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,514. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

