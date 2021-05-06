BMO Capital Markets Increases First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to $17.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.25 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

FCXXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS FCXXF traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.