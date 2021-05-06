BMO Capital Markets Raises Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to $2,000.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNSWF. CIBC reduced their price target on Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,972.00.

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,486.72. 123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,444.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1,300.89. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $966.51 and a 1 year high of $1,619.98.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 85.65%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

