BNP Paribas Lowers British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Neutral

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BTLCY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

BTLCY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 33,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,959. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

