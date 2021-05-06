Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Lowered to $50.00 at TD Securities

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.69% from the stock’s previous close.

BRLXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boralex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boralex from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

OTCMKTS:BRLXF traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00. Boralex has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

