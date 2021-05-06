Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $181.40

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 181.40 ($2.37) and traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.90). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 221 ($2.89), with a volume of 149,738 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 214.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 181.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63.

Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

