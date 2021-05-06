Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 109,859 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.7% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $24,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 602,256 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 289,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 330,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,398,098. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $143.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -587.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.