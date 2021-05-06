British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTLCY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

