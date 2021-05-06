Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.14). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,592.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 375,306 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,728,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.